Beutlich Pharmaceuticals introduces new HurriCaine product

The health system is fragmented — and that’s not how people or health professionals win. New consumer trends, more box stores, decreasing profits, increasing chronic diseases. More and more, pharmacists tackle new challenges in an ever-changing landscape. And because they’re some of the most accessible health professionals on the planet, pharmacists are in a place where they can have monumental impact to improve health outcomes. One thing is for sure: Digital health is here to stay. And with COVID-19 as an accelerator of innovation, consumer demand for more consolidated, connected systems along the entire continuum of care is increasing, and innovations in digital health can’t come fast enough. Roger Simard, a member of the WHO’s roster of digital health experts and a member of Carebook Technologies Advisory Board, says that it’s about time that innovations in tech help pharmacists carve new roles for themselves — with less emphasis on pill dispensing and more focus on increased understanding of individual customers and patients. The more you know a customer/patient (with consolidated health information), the better you — and other health professionals on their journeys — can serve them. That’s true from a disease management standpoint (medication management, medication adherence) and from a preventative and proactive care standpoint.