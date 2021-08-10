Mindy Kaling Brings the Sunshine in a Bright Yellow Sweatsuit & Cherry Red Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Mindy Kaling tapped into her sporty side with her latest look.

The “Never Have I Ever” creator celebrated National Book Lovers Day this weekend by reading her own memoir, “Why Not Me?” Kaling shared a humorous snapshot to Instagram, featuring her reading her own book. The star wore a comfy but colorful ensemble for the occasion, consisting of a light yellow sweatshirt and matching sweatpants.

Though Kaling opted to not wear jewelry, she still coordinated her shot by matching the yellow lines on her carpet and a selection of red shoes, just barely visible near the corner of the frame.

When it came to shoes, Kaling stayed similarly comfy in a pair of bold red sneakers. The lace-up shoes appeared to feature knit uppers and thick rubber soles, which have grown in popularity as athleisure has grown in the fashion industry. Kaling’s style is similar in silhouette to pairs by Yeezy, Nike and Air Jordan, worn by stars like Jordyn Woods, Kim Kardashian and Naomi Osaka this season.

Yellow is one of the boldest colors that’s trending right now, worn in everything from floral dresses to sweatsuits. This summer, celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Camila Cabello have donned the color in a range of sunshine-worthy hues. Kaling’s also worn the tone this season, pairing a bright set of Christian Louboutin pumps with a leaf-print jumpsuit.

On the shoe front, Kaling’s preferences are varied and glamorous. The actress can be seen in neutral and multicolored sneakers by Kurt Geiger London, Hoka One and Converse. For dressier occasions, she always makes a statement in pointed-toe and platform sandals and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Sam Edelman, Sarah Flint and more top labels.

Add red sneakers to your summer looks, inspired by Mindy Kaling.

