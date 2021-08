Director Taika Waititi has revealed that the movie Thor: Love and Thunder will have a loving relationship that will surprise the fans. Thor: Love and Thunder will be one of the most shocking films of 2022, as it will continue the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) and therefore we can see the God of Thunder of Marvel Studios together to the Guardians of the Galaxy. They will also present a great villain as he is Gorr, the butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale) and all this will be under the creative direction of Taika Waititi, which already took care of Thor: Ragnarok (2017).