Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is one of Sony's best-selling games of late. This should come as no surprise, given the huge success of its predecessor and, well, because it's Spider-Man. The game has sold 6.5 million copies to date across PlayStation 5 and PS4, and that's not the only awesome stat about the game. Developer Insomniac Games has published a handful of interesting player statistics that are great for fans of large numbers.