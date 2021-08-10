Cancel
Deletion of single gene promotes growth of functional lymphatic valves

Science Daily
 6 days ago

University of South Florida (USF Health) A University of South Florida (USF Health) preclinical study unexpectedly identified the gene Foxo1 as a potential treatment target for hereditary lymphedema. The research, published July 15 in The Journal of Clinical Investigation, was done with colleagues from Tulane University and the University of Missouri.

