Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Liz Cheney's Trump vote prompts new Wyoming censure effort

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GOonE_0bNVaQjQ00

Some local Republican Party officials in Wyoming have announced they will no longer recognize Liz Cheney as a party member because of her vote to impeach Donald Trump .

“In the immortal words of the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump ...'You’re Fired!'” read recent letters to Cheney from GOP officials in Park and Carbon counties.

Wyoming has 23 mainly rural counties and the officials in Park and Carbon counties voted unanimously over the last week in favor of the latest form of censure against Cheney.

In February, the state GOP voted overwhelmingly to censure Cheney for her vote to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

In May, Republicans in Washington, D.C., voted to remove Cheney from her No. 3 House GOP leadership position after she maintained criticism of Trump for the riot and for his baseless assertions that voter fraud deprived him of re-election.

The Wyoming votes are largely symbolic. The Republican Party can withdraw or withhold support from GOP officeholders and candidates in a variety of ways but can’t oust anybody from the party.

Cheney has described her vote to impeach and criticism of Trump as putting principle and the U.S. Constitution above the former president.

“Liz will continue to fight for all the people of Wyoming,” Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler told the Casper Star-Tribune. “She knows that she and all elected officials are bound by their duty under the U.S. Constitution, not by blind loyalty to one man.”

Republicans in other Wyoming counties have requested copies of the Carbon County GOP resolution and “at least three or four” are likely to pass similar resolutions soon, Carbon County Republican Party Chairman Joey Correnti predicted.

At least seven Republicans are running against Cheney in next year's GOP primary. Trump has said he plans to endorse one of Cheney's opponents within the next few months.

Cheney nonetheless has reported record fundraising, far exceeding of any of her competitors so far.

Comments / 1673

ABC News

ABC News

368K+
Followers
95K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wyoming Counties#Gop#Republicans#House#The Republican Party#The Casper Star Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Texas StateSFGate

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw told supporters Trump lost to Biden. The Republican was heckled and called a RINO.

Few would criticize Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw for not being conservative enough. The second-term Texas congressman opposes abortion, trumpets his pro-gun stances and defended former president Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In May, he launched a website inviting service members to blow the whistle on the military's diversity and inclusion programs.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

A tale of two chambers: Trump's power holds in House, wanes in Senate

The infrastructure debate dominating Capitol Hill this summer is highlighting the sharp contrast between the chambers when it comes to the influence of former President Trump over the GOP. Nearly 20 Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), broke with Trump this week to support a massive infrastructure package,...
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

GOP rep heckled at fundraiser after saying Trump lost election

A confrontation Wednesday night between Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, and an Illinois Senate candidate highlighted the divide in the Republican Party over former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was rigged. Crenshaw was appearing at a fundraiser for the Illinois Republican Party in Rosemont when Bobby Piton,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Biden beats Trump again — this time in the Senate

President Biden defeated former President Trump once again on Tuesday, this time on infrastructure. Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill was passed by the Senate with the support of 19 Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Those Republican members shrugged off a barrage of statements from Trump in the days...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump meeting former Cheney ally about primary challenge: report

Former President Trump is set to meet with a former ally of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) about a potential primary challenge, according to a new report. Citing five people familiar with the meeting, Politico reported Trump is set to meet with Harriet Hageman, a Republican trial attorney who ran unsuccessfully for governor of Wyoming in 2018.
POTUSMSNBC

The one line that exposes Trump's real plan to overturn the 2020 election

Rachel Maddow points to the one spot in acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue's handwritten notes on Donald Trump's call to acting-Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen that shows how Republican state legislatures sympathetic to Trump figured into Trump's plan to overturn the legitimate outcome of the 2020 election.Aug. 10, 2021.
Wyoming StateNewsweek

Wyoming County GOP Calls for McCarthy to Expedite Cheney's 'Exodus' From Party

Seven months after censuring Representative Liz Cheney, the Carbon County, Wyoming, Republican Party is calling on House leaders to remove her from her committee assignments and the House Republican Conference altogether. The Carbon County Republican Party unanimously passed a resolution on Saturday refusing to recognize Cheney as a Republican representative...

Comments / 1673

Community Policy