Perpetua stock surges on antimony supply deal with Gates-backed battery developer

By MINING.COM Staff Writer
mining.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) has entered into an agreement to supply a portion of antimony production from its Stibnite Gold project to Ambri Inc., establishing the foundation to help facilitate the decarbonization of energy grids in the US and around the world. Perpetua’s Stibnite Gold project, located...

