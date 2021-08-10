Sheri Morgan Muskin

Portland, Oregon-based acquisition company Vacasa has purchased Baldwin County-basedMeyer Vacation Rentals and Meyer Services fromSH Enterprises, doubling its short-term rental footprint along the Alabama Gulf Coast, VRMintel reports.Starr Textiles, which operates in Louisiana and Foley, and Meyer Real Estate will remain under the SH Enterprises umbrella and be managed by President Michelle Hodges and CEO Les Williams. Founded in 1967, Meyer began as a real estate company and moved into vacation rentals as Gulf Coast development burgeoned in the late 1970s. It was the largest property management company in the area for decades, managing 2,200 homes and condominiums at its height before 2008’s recession. Now, it has 980 units. Founder Sheila Hodges transferred ownership to her daughter and Les Williams in March (BBN #40).
