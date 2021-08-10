Joliet Man Charged After Attempting to Flee Police

A 23-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after leading authorities on a brief chase. It was on Monday, at approximately 7:49 PM, Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle near Center Street and Pleasant Street after Officers identified Tyler Grigsby as the driver and had prior knowledge that he held active Will County arrest warrants and had a suspended license. Grigsby refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle came to a stop near West Jefferson Street and North Laurel Street at which time Grigsby exited the vehicle and fled from Officers. Officers caught up to Grigsby in the 400 block of West Jefferson Street at which Officers had to deploy a taser to take Grigsby into custody without any further incident.