Azul Beach Resort Collection Expands With Dominican Republic Propertie — Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana

MIAMI - Royal Caribbean International announced that its complete lineup of ships will be sailing by spring 2022. Spanning cruises from the Big Apple to the Down Under, the next group of returning ships and itineraries will begin to safely set sail in September with Oasis of the Seas' first sailing from the New York area – a 7-night itinerary to the cruise line's private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas. The cruise line's continued comeback builds on its months-long success in delivering memorable and safe cruise vacations across Alaska, Asia, The Bahamas, the Caribbean and Europe, and each ship now returning will cruise with the health measures that have safeguarded the well-being of guests, crew and destination communities to date. All 2021 and 2022 cruises are open to book here.