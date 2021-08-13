Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

This Week In Conversation: Your Delta Variant Questions, Answered

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Posted by 
WFPL
WFPL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4865h2_0bNVVRMQ00 For a moment in time, it seemed as if we were getting COVID-19 under control. But then the delta variant moved in with a swiftness, and now many of us have more questions than reliable answers.

On this week’s “In Conversation,” host Rick Howlett talked with Dr. Jon Klein from UofL’s School of Medicine about what Louisville and the Ohio Valley Region need to know about the delta variant. How does a variant even compare to the original? Where and when to mask? What’s a breakthrough case? How are those vaccinated against the coronavirus protected or left unprotected? What are the concerns of the unvaccinated? How is testing going?

Right now the state of Kentucky is experiencing the highest number of new cases and highest positivity rate since February. Dr. Klein discussed what that means.

And on a lighter note, we talked about the return of the Kentucky State Fair. Where else can you go to see goats and other animals, peruse award-winning eggs and pies, see goats, ride a carousel, and did I mention goats?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sc2Ep_0bNVVRMQ00 Photo by Stephanie Wolf

This year’s fair will feature a photo exhibit called “ The Ripple Effects: Exploring Water in Louisville .” We’ll meet the exhibit’s organizer and learn more.

The Kentucky State Fair runs from August 19 to Aug. 29, 2021.

Listen to the show:


Comments / 0

WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Louisville, KY
Health
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Animals#Uofl#School Of Medicine#The Kentucky State Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy