This Week In Conversation: Your Delta Variant Questions, Answered

For a moment in time, it seemed as if we were getting COVID-19 under control. But then the delta variant moved in with a swiftness, and now many of us have more questions than reliable answers.

On this week’s “In Conversation,” host Rick Howlett talked with Dr. Jon Klein from UofL’s School of Medicine about what Louisville and the Ohio Valley Region need to know about the delta variant. How does a variant even compare to the original? Where and when to mask? What’s a breakthrough case? How are those vaccinated against the coronavirus protected or left unprotected? What are the concerns of the unvaccinated? How is testing going?

Right now the state of Kentucky is experiencing the highest number of new cases and highest positivity rate since February. Dr. Klein discussed what that means.

And on a lighter note, we talked about the return of the Kentucky State Fair. Where else can you go to see goats and other animals, peruse award-winning eggs and pies, see goats, ride a carousel, and did I mention goats?

Photo by Stephanie Wolf

Donate to Louisville Public Media

This year’s fair will feature a photo exhibit called “ The Ripple Effects: Exploring Water in Louisville .” We’ll meet the exhibit’s organizer and learn more.

The Kentucky State Fair runs from August 19 to Aug. 29, 2021.

Listen to the show: