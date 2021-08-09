PFD says Town Toyota Center debt will be completely paid off in 10 years
WENATCHEE — There’s finally an end in sight to the Town Toyota Center’s financial woes. The Greater Wenatchee Regional Events Center Public Facilities District (PFD), which owns the $53 million facility, is working on refinancing the center’s remaining debt — about $37 million — and expects to have it completely paid off within 10 years, said PFD Board President and Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz.www.wenatcheeworld.com
Comments / 0