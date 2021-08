The Alchemist was written by Brazilian author Paulo Coelho and published in 1988. The book went on to become an international bestseller. Originally written as a novel in just 2 weeks, it has moved into the self-help sphere. The story follows Santiago on his quest to find treasure at the great pyramids of Egypt after a dream. On his travels, he meets a gypsy woman, king, and the alchemist. He also falls in love. There are many thought-provoking ideas in the book. However, there are five all of us can connect with. So, let’s put on the rucksacks and go on a journey.