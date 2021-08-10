Karim El Horr, Regional Dir. of Ops. Support and Hotels Performance Millennium Hotels & Resorts
Ep. 80 INTERVIEW: Karim El Horr, Regional Director of Ops. Support and Hotels Performance Millennium Hotels & Resorts. Karim has been working 15 years in the Hospitality Industry. Being Lebanese, being hospitable is within him, and since childhood he dreamt of joining the industry. From an internship at the flagship InterContinental Hotel in Beirut to his current role in Dubai for Millennium, Karim has reviewed his career, passions and views on how to deal with teams, customers and owners alike.www.hospitalitynet.org
