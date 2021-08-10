Karim El Horr, Regional Dir. of Ops. Support and Hotels Performance Millennium Hotels & Resorts

Vipp Hotel is as unique an offering as you’re going to find. Here’s how the hospitality brand explains it: “The minute you check-in at the Vipp Hotel, it’s fully booked, because the Vipp Hotel is not a hotel in the traditional sense. Instead of offering many rooms in one location, Vipp offers one room at different destinations.” That unique approach is perhaps because of Vipp’s inexperience at hospitality—the retail brand is best known for its pedal-controlled metal waste bins and other kitchen and bathroom accessories. Regardless, the approach has the potential of changing the hospitality industry.