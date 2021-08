Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe have closed deals to serve as co-hosts for the upcoming 18th season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” ABC and Warner Bros. Television have confirmed the news to Variety. Adams and Bristowe are currently co-hosting the 17th season of “The Bachelorette,” starring Katie Thurston, which is airing on Monday nights and wraps up later this month. Season 18 will star Michelle Young, a fan-favorite contestant from Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” which aired in early 2021. Adams and Bristowe — who are both former stars of “The Bachelorette” — initially stepped in as co-hosts for Season 17 after longtime...