Letter: Join us in supporting Steamboat’s oldest nonprofit

For centuries, Steamboat Springs has been a favorite locale for families to migrate to in order to reap the benefits of the many natural resources the Yampa Valley has to offer. The abundance of wild game, gold and silver, nutrient-filled grasses and lots of snow gave comfort and support to all those who came from far and wide. These resources have proven to be abundant or scarce depending on Mother Nature’s cycles. However, the one constant resource that has not wavered all of these centuries are the hot springs at the entrance to town.