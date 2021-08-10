Extended Stay America Celebrates Extended Stay America Premier Suites Launch

Today at the annual Asian American Hotel Owners Association Convention (AAHOACON 2021), Red Roof unveiled a new prototype for its HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof brand. The brand marked the company’s entry into the extended-stay segment when it launched in August 2018, and has since grown to 58 properties totaling more than 7,000 rooms nationwide. As Red Roof Interim President George Limbert shared with LODGING, the company aims to grow that footprint five-fold over the next several years, attracting developers with its new efficient prototype designed with input from owners, longtime franchisees, and guests. LODGING sat down with Limbert ahead of AAHOACON 2021 to discuss plans for the new HomeTowne Studios prototype and how Red Roof is positioning the brand for success.