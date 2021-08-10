Cancel
Extended Stay America Celebrates Extended Stay America Premier Suites Launch

By LODGING Staff
Lodging
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America, a mid-priced extended stay hotel company, has launched Extended Stay America Premier Suites. The brand builds on the strength of Extended Stay America’s portfolio of more than 650 hotels. Comprised of 25 new or completely renovated properties across the United States, Extended Stay America Premier Suites offers guests an experience based on what extended stay travelers value most according to extensive guest research.

