One Firefighter Sustained Minor Injuries in Early Morning Mobile Home Fire in the 100 Block of Amite Drive
Lafayette, La. – Lafayette firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of Amite Drive for a reported mobile home fire at 6:44 a.m. The fire was called in by a Lafayette Sheriff Deputy patrolling in the area. Firefighters arrived on scene within 5 minutes to a fully involved mobile home, Recreational Vehicle (RV), and several piles of rubbish in the yard. First responders were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes. The mobile home and RV sustained major fire damage.www.kadn.com
