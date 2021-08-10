Gov. Tom Wolf announces ‘Vaccine or Test’ requirement for state health care workers

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that state workers in health care facilities and high-risk congregate-care facilities will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 7.

State workers who are not vaccinated will be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

Additionally, beginning September 7, all new external hires in these facilities must be vaccinated before beginning their employment.

According to a release from the governor's office, this initiative will affect approximately 25,000 employees working in 24-hour-operated state facilities, including state hospitals, state homes for people with intellectual disabilities, veterans homes, community health centers, and state correction institutions.

In addition to the "vaccine or test" requirement, Wolf announced a vaccine incentive for state employees under the governor’s jurisdiction. Starting October 1, all vaccinated state employees under the governor’s jurisdiction are eligible for an additional 7.5 or 8 hours of paid time off.