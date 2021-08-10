COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required to attend Abbey Road on the River

If you're planning to attend Abbey Road on the River , you'll have to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Organizers said the decision comes after months of monitoring similar events and planning with city and health officials.

“We believe this is the best way to present the event safely, and give our fans, staff, and bands confidence that we are doing everything we can to protect them and their families," event producer Gary Jacob said. "We understand that while not everybody can be vaccinated, everybody can be safely tested and if it’s important enough to come to our festival, please get tested. They are readily available and often free.”

After the event was previously canceled due to the pandemic, Jacob said requiring vaccination or a negative test is a practical solution to keep it from being canceled again.

All attendees, festival staff, and performing bands will be required to show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or obtain a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of attending the event.

Attendees are encouraged to wear masks in crowded areas, and children under 12 are encouraged to wear masks on the playground.

For more information on COVID-19 guidelines for the event, click here .

The event will be held Labor Day weekend, September 2-6, at Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Headliners include Jefferson Starship, Peter Asher, Laurence Juber and more. Single day tickets start at $25. Visit arotr.com for more information on the event lineup and to purchase tickets.

