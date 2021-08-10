Road rage incident leads to drug, weapons arrest

19-year-old Atxulivan Garcia arrested

–On July 24, 2021, the San Luis Obispo Police Department received a call from the victim regarding a road rage incident along Los Osos Valley Road which ended at the intersection of Madonna Road. The victim reported a blue Audi hatchback had been driving aggressively and cut him off several times before pointing a handgun at him. The victim was able to provide a license plate of the suspect’s vehicle.

Police investigators identified 19-year-old Atxulivan Garcia of San Luis Obispo as the suspect. Warrants were served on Garcia, his residence and vehicle on Thursday, Aug. 5.

During the search of his residence and vehicle, investigators located a “ghost” glock style handgun with a 30-round high-capacity magazine and a “ghost” AR15 style short barrel rifle, also with high-capacity magazines. “Ghost guns” are assembled from pieces that can be purchase legally and don’t have serial numbers. Several hundred rounds of ammunition were located along with cocaine that was possessed for the purpose of drug sales.

Garcia was taken into custody and booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges:

HS 11370.1(A) – Possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm – 2 counts

HS 11351 – Possession of a controlled substance for sales

PC 25400(A)(1) – Carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle

PC 33215 – Possession of a short-barreled rifle

12022(C) – Person armed with a firearm in commission of an HS Code

Arrest Warrant for PC 417(A)(2) – Exhibit a firearm in a threatening manner

Arrest Warrant for 245(A)(2) – Assault with a firearm on a person

5 additional but unrelated traffic warrants

Bail was set at $500,000.