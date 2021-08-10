Cancel
Dollar Keeps Climbing On Stellar U.S. Jobs Data, Oil And Gold Tumble

Cover picture for the articleThe US dollar has been in a rally mode since Friday, while oil prices and gold tumbled and even opened with negative gaps on Monday. The big driver behind the rally in the US dollar, and partly behind the slump in commodity prices, may have been the better-than-expected US employment report for July, which may have increased speculation for an early tapering by the Fed, perhaps as early as in September.

