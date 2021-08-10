Cancel
Clayton County, GA

2 people charged with murder in death of Clayton County basketball player

By Josh Morgan
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Nearly two years after the death of 16-year-old Imani Bell, two people have been indicted on charges of second-degree murder.

On Aug. 13, 2019, Bell, who was a junior at Elite Scholars Academy, was taking part in mandatory conditioning drills in the roughly 98-degree heat when she collapsed after running up the football stadium steps.

Larosa Maria Walker-Asekere and Dwight Broom Palmer are charged with second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to children, involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

The grand jury indictment states the defendants caused "excessive physical pain by conducting outdoor conditioning training for student athletes in dangerous heat," which resulted in her death.

Earlier this year, Bell's parents filed a lawsuit stating the defendants "observed Imani experiencing early signs of heat illness during the outdoor practice but nevertheless directed Imani to continue performing the conditioning drills with her team and directed Imani to run up the stadium steps.”

The lawsuit says a GBI autopsy revealed Bell had no preexisting conditions and that she “died of a heatstroke caused by strenuous physical exertion in extreme temperatures.”

Bench warrants were issued for both Walker-Asekere and Palmer back in July, but it is unclear if they have been arrested.

CLayton County Public Schools released the following statement:

"In keeping with Clayton County Public Schools practices and protocols, the school system does not comment on personnel matters or pending/ongoing litigation."

CNN

CNN

