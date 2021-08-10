Clifford Eugene Peay
Clifford Eugene Peay, 86, passed peacefully on August 1, 2021, surrounded by family in Brooklyn, Mich. He celebrated 45 years of marriage and was preceded in death by wife, Christine (Borys) Peay and daughter Cherie Ann; his parents, Charles Nason Peay, Sr. and Trannie Ozelle (Whitlock) Peay and most recently brother, Charles Nason Peay, Jr. Survived are his children, Clifford Gene, Catherine Mary (Bill), Carrie Beth (Ian). He has five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.theexponent.com
