Art History Internship at Holy Cross – Holy Cross Student Summer Series

As a history and art history double major, Jinze Mi ’23 is used to studying art in the classroom. But this summer, through the Weiss Summer Research Program, he was surrounded by it. Under the expert guidance of Meredith Fluke, director of the Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Art Gallery, Mi helped to research, catalogue and preserve the College’s art collection — more than 2,500 pieces amassed over the last 150 years from generous donors.