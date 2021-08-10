Cancel
Grocery & Supermaket

Online Shopping For Groceries May Not Be For Me-Here's Why…

By Rebecca
 4 days ago
To quote a very dear, close friend, 'I be gettin on my own nerves sometimes I swear!' lol Shopping online then picking it up curb side is a real struggle y'all. We typically purchase the same things in our household so I truly thought I had it down to a science as far as ordering exactly what I wanted online, until I didn't.

