Denver, CO

Javon Price, Rayvell Powell Arrested In Deadly Shooting Outside Coors Field Last Weekend

By Jennifer McRae
Posted by 
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y7oqs_0bNVM1Yy00

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver arrested two suspects wanted in the Aug. 6 shooting that happened outside Coors Field. Police arrested Javon Price and Rayvell Powell in the shooting that happened about an hour after the game ended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cS3Pj_0bNVM1Yy00

Rayvell Powell (credit: Denver Police)

One person was killed and the surviving victim is continuing to recover from his injuries. The person shot and killed has been identified as Gregory Hopkins, 41. The cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened outside of the baseball stadium between 22nd and Blake Street and Gate A, about an hour after the Colorado Rockies game ended. Two adult males had been shot and rushed to the hospital. One victim was pronounced deceased and the other, believed to be an uninvolved bystander, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=154aO7_0bNVM1Yy00

Javon Price (credit: Denver Police)

The victim who died was a contracted concessions worker at Coors Field and police do not believe the shooting is related to his job.

Investigators believe the man who was shot and killed was involved in an argument with two individuals when he was shot. The argument could have begun over a woman, according to police documents.

Powell, 30, and Price, 21, are being held for investigation of first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

