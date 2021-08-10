Pair of Atlantic storms being monitored by NHC

The current track of Tropical Depression Fred could mean a rough start of the week for the Alabama Gulf coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miami is forecasting the system could hit Baldwin County on the border of Alabama and Florida, as a Tropical Storm, Monday afternoon. Fred is currently a tropical depression north of Cuba. The storm’s original track was to hit the Florida Keys, skirt the State’s western coast, and then hit the panhandle with Alabama’s Gulf coast simply in the “cone of uncertainty.” Fred’s course has since drifted west, with Alabama now in the storm’s crosshairs. While this goes on, forecasters are also watching the newly formed Tropical Storm Grace which is following a similar course to Fred’s in this unfolding story, APR’s Guy Busby has reported on a recent hurricane disaster drill in Baldwin County as well as the ongoing effort to repair damage from last year’s Hurricanes Sally and Zeta. Click below for these stories. Guy, and APR Gulf coast correspondent Lynn Oldshue, were also part of the team that produced a documentary on the long term impact of the BP Gulf oil spill, which was honored with APR’s fourth national Sigma Delta Chi award from the Society of Professional Journalists.