Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Pair of Atlantic storms being monitored by NHC

By Editorial
raynetoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Hurricane Center is monitoring two systems in the tropics, one of which was expected to develop into a tropical depression by Monday night. The first system is about 130 miles east of Barbados and has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next few days.

www.raynetoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Tropical Wave#Tropical Atlantic#Extreme Weather#Nhc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
EnvironmentNews4Jax.com

Track for Tropical Storm Grace shifts further into Gulf

Tropical Storm Grace made her appearance Saturday, but her track remains somewhat uncertain. As of 11 p.m., Grace was about 265 miles from San Juan Puerto Rico, spreading squally weather across the Greater Antilles. Its max sustained winds are 40 mph, and part of the cone includes the far southern tip of Florida.
Environmentclick orlando

Tropical Depression 7 strengthens into Tropical Storm Grace

Tropical Depression 7 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Grace. As of 5 a.m. Saturday, Tropical Storm Grace’s center was about 420 miles east of the Leeward Islands, heading west at 22 mph, with sustained winds of 40 mph. Florida remains in the cone, however, the future of Grace is uncertain in both track and intensity.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

SAY GRACE! Tropical Storm Heading To South Florida

As Fred Remains Tropical Depression, Grace Emerges As Potential South Florida Threat. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Storm Grace formed overnight and remains on a path for a South Florida strike on Wednesday, Thursday or perhaps Friday of next week. It is still […] The article SAY GRACE! Tropical Storm Heading To South Florida appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

11 a.m. Update - Depression Fred and Tropical Storm Grace

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking two storms in the tropics now. Tropical depression Fred is moving much farther west than Friday’s official track. Maximum winds are 35 mph. We will see some afternoon thunderstorms Saturday, then some morning rain and afternoon thunderstorms for Sunday. A thunderstorm is still possible Monday morning as the center of Fred makes landfall in the Florida Panhandle. Fred is likely to regain tropical storm strength through the weekend.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Tropical Storm Fred predicted to hit Alabama’s Eastern Shore

The current track of Tropical Depression Fred could mean a rough start of the week for the Alabama Gulf coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miami is forecasting the system could hit Baldwin County on the border of Alabama and Florida, as a Tropical Storm, Monday afternoon. Fred is currently a tropical depression north of Cuba. The storm’s original track was to hit the Florida Keys, skirt the State’s western coast, and then hit the panhandle with Alabama’s Gulf coast simply in the “cone of uncertainty.” Fred’s course has since drifted west, with Alabama now in the storm’s crosshairs. While this goes on, forecasters are also watching the newly formed Tropical Storm Grace which is following a similar course to Fred’s in this unfolding story, APR’s Guy Busby has reported on a recent hurricane disaster drill in Baldwin County as well as the ongoing effort to repair damage from last year’s Hurricanes Sally and Zeta. Click below for these stories. Guy, and APR Gulf coast correspondent Lynn Oldshue, were also part of the team that produced a documentary on the long term impact of the BP Gulf oil spill, which was honored with APR’s fourth national Sigma Delta Chi award from the Society of Professional Journalists.
Environmentfox46.com

Tropical Storm Grace forms over the Atlantic, 7th named storm of the season

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tropical Storm Grace has formed over the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center announced Saturday. This is the seventh named storm of the season. 40 MPH winds were recorded 420 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Warnings have already been issued for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.
The Villages, FLVillages Daily Sun

It’s time to prepare for pair of storms

Mother Nature appears to be whipping up a busy storm season for Florida. Tropical Depression Fred approaching Florida this weekend with another system not far behind it serves as a reminder for residents to finalize storm preparations. Forecasters said people may notice the effects of Fred before it reaches the state Sunday as the next tropical system. Wind and rainfall impacts from Fred are possible during the weekend in Central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. An 80% chance of rain is expected for both today and Sunday in The Villages, remaining high at 70% on Monday, said Jerry del Castillo, a forecaster with WVLG 102.7 FM, 104.5 FM & 640 AM.
Sebastian, FLsebastiandaily.com

Tropical Storm Grace Forms in Atlantic; Fred to Restrengthen

The tropics are busy right now with two storms near Florida, one becoming a new tropical storm in the Atlantic and one to restrengthen as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Grace formed today and is moving west at 23 mph. Grace is located a couple of hundred miles east-southeast of the Leeward islands.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical storm Grace forms over Atlantic, NHC says

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Grace has formed over the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to reach portions of the lesser Antilles by Saturday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory. Grace is located about 420 miles (675 km) east of of the Leeward...

Comments / 0

Community Policy