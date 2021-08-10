Fantasia Fest 2021 Interview: Alexandra Pechman on the Rules of “Thumb”

When Alexandra Pechman and Kate Adams went out looking for a dress that the latter would wear in “Thumb,” they were looking for a very particular kind of red. “I feel like you can sometimes tell the kind of horror you’re in by the color of the blood, and I felt like finding the color of her dress would be really important for establishing our red,” said Pechman, who may not have had all the time in the world to look for the perfect outfit in prep for her ferocious short, yet wasn’t about to compromise on the color. “We’re giallo-tinged. It’s not a tomato red, and it was pretty amazing because Kate and I went sourcing for a red dress and it’s a deep, arty, crimson red that’s still not totally realistic, but may be a little closer than a splat red.”