Winona, MN

In the news

By Carissa Andrews
smumn.edu
 6 days ago

Michelle Wieser, Ph.D., dean of business and technology, was featured in the Twin Cities Business Notable Leaders in Higher Education 2021 list. Saint Mary’s, along with a couple of other schools, has also been given the opportunity to run a monthly piece in the Winona Daily News. This first piece is a spotlight on our new nursing program with an overview from Sister Agnes Mary Graves, RSM, DNP, director and inaugural Jack and Mary Ann Remick Chair of Nursing.

newsroom.smumn.edu

Comments / 0

