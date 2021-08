CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Recently, the United States Census Bureau released more details on the data collected in 2020. In their first data dump, West Virginia was revealed to be one of a few states who lost population since the last decennial count in 2010. As a result, West Virginia lost a seat in the US House of Representatives. The other states who lost population are Mississippi and Illinois. The newly released data focuses on redistricting data–population counts to be used in the redrawing of congressional and state legislative district boundaries.