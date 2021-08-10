Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Wild, Oilers, Canucks, More

By Jim Parsons
The Hockey Writers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers have signed Igor Shesterkin. What does that mean for Alexandar Georgiev? Is a trade more likely? There are updates out of Minnesota where the pressure is mounting regarding forward Kirill Kaprizov. Apparently, he’s got a realistic offer from the KHL. What’s the status on Vancouver Canucks’ restricted free agents Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes? Finally, the Edmonton Oilers are looking at adding at least one more defenseman before training camp opens. Who are they looking at?

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordie Benn
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
Person
Quinn Hughes
Person
Elias Pettersson
Person
Slater Koekkoek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canucks#The New York Rangers#Khl#The Ny Post#The Daily Faceoff#Calder Trophy#The Edmonton Journal#Rich Winter#Nurse#Thw#The Hockey Writers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Wild Star Ditches Team For KHL.

The Minnesota Wild and general manager Bill Guerin have had a big offseason dumping some big contracts. While Guerin bought out Ryan Suter and Zach Parise, he didn't exactly bring in any huge names. Now it looks like they've possibly lost their top player. According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli,...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Draft History – 5th Pick Overall

Welcome to a brand new series here at The Hockey Writers called “Road to the Draft.” In this series, our draft contributors will count down from 32nd overall all the way to first overall and revisit each player taken with that pick between 2010 and 2021. The focus of the...
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Free Agents 2021: Kirill Kaprizov, Brady Tkachuk Rumors and Predictions

The 2021 edition of NHL free agency is already beginning to wind down. The market opened on July 28, and most of the top unrestricted free agents are already off the board. A few notable free agents do remain unsigned—including six-time All-Star center Eric Staal—but some teams may now be more interested in the restricted-free-agent market. It just so happens that there is some recent buzz regarding two intriguing free agents—Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov and Ottawa Senators winger Brady Tkachuk.
NHLBleacher Report

Buying or Selling the Latest NHL Rumors on Trades and Free Agency

With the calendar flipped to August, the NHL free-agent market has been picked almost clean of high-end talent. Meanwhile, activity in the trade market has slowed to a crawl, as many teams invested much of their salary-cap space in previous trades and free-agent signings. That hasn't stopped the NHL rumor...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Canucks Have Nothing to Worry About with Pettersson’s Comments

Elias Pettersson wants to win (gasp)! Many Vancouver Canucks fans applauded his comments, as they too would like the Canucks to become a winning franchise again, and usher in a new glory age of the Canucks. On the other hand, some fans (and journalists) somehow interpreted his recent comments as negative. Subsequently, some of the aforementioned group had a meltdown on various social media platforms.
NHLYardbarker

Canucks’ Offense Will Be Much Better Next Season

There are a lot of question marks surrounding the 2021-22 season for the Vancouver Canucks. Can Thatcher Demko take another step forward? Will Jim Benning be able to lock up his two big restricted free agents (RFAs) in Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson? How will the cap hit look after the year is done? But one thing that won’t be in question is the fact that the Canucks’ offense will be much better next season.
NHLcanucksarmy.com

Which Vancouver Canucks should get an ‘A’ on their jerseys for 2021/22?

Over the past three-ish years, and since the conclusion of the 2017/18 season, the Vancouver Canucks have watched four full-time letter-wearers depart via retirement or free agency. Henrik and Daniel Sedin were first. Then Chris Tanev flew the coop last summer, and now in 2021, even Alex Edler has gone...
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Maple Leafs Trade Defenseman To Bruins.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney announced a trade on Monday. The team has acquired defenseman James Greenway and his signing rights from the Toronto Maple Leafs. In return the Leafs will receive "future considerations". Green was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft and...
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
NHLPosted by
Outsider.com

NHL Legend Tony Esposito Official Cause of Death Released

The Windy City isn’t the only place mourning the death of NHL phenom Tony Esposito. The All-Star hockey player was loved throughout the sporting industry, leaving behind a legacy. Officials released the cause of his death Tuesday. Sadly, the longtime goalie lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, a spokesman said. Esposito was 78.
NHLPosted by
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers sign tough guy Jarred Tinordi who handed Tom Wilson payback for injuring Brandon Carlo

The New York Rangers continue to react to the Tom Wilson incident sending a firm message that something like that will never happen again. Today they signed 6-6′, 205 lbs defenseman Jarred Tinordi to a 2 year deal worth $900K AAV. The 29 year-old will automatically become the team’s 7th defender and likely will play sparingly when the match up calls for it.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins and Phil Kessel

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey NOW: The trade market often goes stale this far into the free agency period. With the second week of August upon us, things often go quiet. It is why when Don Sweeney went looking for options to replace David Krejci, there were none. Even any Christian Dvorak talks went nowhere fast. For now, Bruce Cassidy has a plan.
HockeySports Illustrated

Tony Esposito Passes Away at 78

The hockey world was hit with a huge loss on Tuesday evening. Tony Esposito, a goaltending legend and a pioneer of the butterfly goaltending style, has passed away at the age of 78 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Esposito was a three-time Vezina Trophy winner and is the...
HockeyPosted by
The Spun

NHL Hall Of Famer Dies At 78 After Battle With Cancer

On Tuesday night, the National Hockey League lost a beloved figure when an NHL Hall of Famer passed away. Longtime Chicago Blackhawks goalie Tony Esposito passed away on Tuesday following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from the team. He was 78 years old. “The Blackhawks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy