Americana’s Wild Feathers Celebrate “Another Sunny Day” (premiere)

By Sarah Zupko
PopMatters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many bands in 2020, the Wild Feathers had their touring plans devasted by the COVID pandemic. All set for an extensive tour with fellow Americana band Blackberry Smoke, the group decided to use the time right and get back to their roots. Forsaking the souped-up, cutting-edge Nashville studios, the Wild Feathers headed out to a cabin in VanLeer, Tennessee, to begin making new music. Hanging around in the relaxed environment was productive as the band banged out their upcoming album Alvarado in only four days of beers, BBQ, and bonhomie. New West Records also signed up the group and have the album slated for an 8 October release.

