Americana’s Wild Feathers Celebrate “Another Sunny Day” (premiere)

Go ahead. Check the calendar. We'll wait. You know what today is, right? If you're a fan of FXX/FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, you know why today's so important. That's because on August 4, 2005, the series' first episode "The Gang Gets Racist" (directed by John Fortenberry and written by Day & McElhenney) would air. And the rest is history- or make that history-making. Because 16 years later, the long-running hit comedy series is about to claim the title of longest-running live-action comedy series, breaking the record previously held by ABC's The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet. So to properly celebrate Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito), we're offering up a look at our personalized & interactive Paddy's holiday song "The 14 Days of 'Always Sunny'". Following that, there' a deep dive into what may be the gem episode in 14 seasons' worth of gems- and a look at the one episode that should be placed into the "Bad Episode Protection Program", never to be heard from again.