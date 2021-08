It's summer in Montana and of course that means tourist season, and when you throw in the fact that Yellowstone is just down the road, that means increased traffic and people. One of the things that I like to do when I am out and about is to look at all of the license plates from different states. Before I moved to Bozeman, I lived in Grand Forks, ND and we would see a whole lot of Minnesota and Manitoba plates (the Canadians would always take the good parking spaces)