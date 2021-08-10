ANALYSIS: What New Lawyers Should Know About Litigation Finance

Let me be perfectly frank: I probably wouldn’t have noticed the launch of Alterity ADR if its CEO Marcie Dickson didn’t offer me Bradley Gayton on a silver platter. So let’s start with the news flash: Gayton, the former general counsel of The Coca-Cola Co., has emerged! I can report that I chatted with him and that he’s still his ebullient self (more on that conversation later). Since he abruptly (and mysteriously)left his GC perch at America’s iconic soft drink company in April after announcing ambitious diversity plans, he’s been incognito—as if he disappeared into a witness protection program. But now he’s talking about his role as chair of the advisory board of Alterity, which Dickson founded to increase diversity in the field of arbitration.