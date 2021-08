Still haven’t tried the Battle Royale that started it all? Well, you can soon, because PUBG is free to play next week. Or I guess I should say PUBG: Battlegrounds will be free next week. Yes, it looks like Krafton has rebranded their Battle Royale game PUBG: Battlegrounds as that’s now the name on the game’s Steam page, social media accounts, etc. And no, it doesn’t make any sense – PUBG was already before PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, so is the full name of the game now PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Battlegrounds? I think just go with it.