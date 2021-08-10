Vermont Mealworm Farm Fuels Plants, Pets and People
Would you eat a mealworm? Bob Simpson hopes your answer is yes — or that you'd at least feed some to your chickens. Simpson owns Vermont Mealworm Farm, where he raises roughly 2.4 million of the squiggly insects — the larval form of a species of darkling beetle — in a temperature-controlled room below the parlor where he once milked cows. Some people cook with them, but the insects are used primarily as animal feed, and their frass — that is, waste — serves as plant fertilizer.www.sevendaysvt.com
