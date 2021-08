The combination of age and COVID-19 has opened my eyes to the fragile beauty of birds. Of course I admired them before we were stuck at home last winter. We have a hanging feeder that attracts all kinds, even on the coldest days, and they're a joy to watch. But during the pandemic they brought a deeper, existential comfort. And the birds were all right; coronavirus didn't seem to affect them. It was an enormous relief to discover that this particular health crisis was not on the list of threats to their survival.