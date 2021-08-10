Quinoa: Plant-based Protein Advantages & Innovations

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. What will take on the ubiquitous soy and pea?​ As well as chickpea, other plant proteins have come to the table looking to displace soy and pea and boasting potentially positive environmental and health footprints. [The European Institute of Innovation and Technology, or] EIT Food is championing Icelandic company Vaxa, which has developed a disruptive new technology platform to grow micro-algae. “Algea is a very promising sector,”​ said Giavedoni. Vaxa claims its patented, indoor, controlled and optimized process requires less than 1% of the fresh water and 1% of the land compared to a conventional omega-3 production facility. It is also carbon negative.