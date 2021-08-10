Quinoa: Plant-based Protein Advantages & Innovations
As demand for plant-based protein alternatives increases, more and more food manufacturers are looking to quinoa as a functional ingredient. It delivers the plant protein consumers are looking for, and its versatility—in forms ranging from seeds to flour, flakes and crisps—makes it ideally suited to an impressive variety of applications, from traditional favorites to the trend-forward foods today’s consumers are hungry for.www.foodnavigator-usa.com
Comments / 0