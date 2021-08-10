A new poll shows that most readers organize their bookshelves . . . completely randomly.

With single-composer discs devoted to the likes of Dupré, Widor and Messiaen already under his belt, Thomas Trotter’s discography is no stranger to French repertoire; but only now has he turned to Duruflé, a composer whose complete output for the organ fits obligingly onto a single CD. It’s music Trotter knows intimately, and it shows – even when refracted through the very English-sounding organ of King’s College, Cambridge, an instrument on which he cut his teeth as Organ Scholar nearly half a century ago; having recently undergone major restoration, the pipes can respond immediately to Trotter’s often quicksilver virtuosity.