Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

A new poll shows that most readers organize their bookshelves . . . completely randomly.

By Walker Caplan
Literary Hub
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch has been made of the trend of organizing one’s books by color: some find it cute, some find it a disturbing, theatrical perversion of the insular process of reading. But despite the controversy of color-coordinated shelves, they’re not that popular: a new poll administered by YouGov has discovered that only 2% of British readers organize their bookshelves by color. Instead, by far, the most popular way of organizing one’s bookshelves is utter randomness.

lithub.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Randomness#British#Britons#Trust#Ddc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

The Loneliness of the Full-Time Writer

The year was 1999 and I was in the middle of writing my second novel when I was first struck by the loneliness of being a full-time writer. Stuck on a scene and desperately in need of someone to bounce ideas off I first tried calling friends who, without exception, told me they were busy. “I’d love to help you out,” said one, “but I’m sort of…you know…at work?”
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Katie Kitamura on the Irony of Language

This week on The Maris Review, Katie Kitamura joins Maris Kreizman to discuss her new novel, Intimacies, out now from Riverhead. MK: How do you create a narrative about people attempting to create narratives?. KK: I think in some ways that’s the only way I can write about people in...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

A new study shows that girls write fewer female characters as they get older.

Recently, corners of the literary world have been grappling with a surprising gender gap: for the past few years, many of the most high-profile novels have been written by women. But conversations about literature as a field of women-writing-women are centered on a very specific area of literary fiction—as made evident by the findings of a recent study reported by The Times: girls actually become much less likely to write female characters as they get older.
Lifestylebookriot.com

10 Nursery Bookshelves For Your Budding Reader

As a parent of a 3-year-old and 8-month-old, I am constantly immersed in shopping for playroom and nursery items. Storage ideas are always on my wishlists, as well as books (duh), and anything that might help my kids feel more comfortable in their space. In Summer 2020 I wrote a post on creating a toddler reading nook, which pairs well with this list of my favorite item: nursery bookshelves.
RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Done Torturing Older Boys, Focuses On Sextuplets

Sweet Home Sextuplets mom Courtney Waldrop is giving her older sons, Saylor, Wales, and Bridge, a break. She’s decided it’s time to torture the sextuplets instead. In a new Instagram post, Courtney shared two new snaps of the sextuplets and wrote, “I actually grabbed my ‘big’ camera for a change instead of always snapping pictures with my cell phone and took the Sextuplets out in the field for a photo shoot!! I let the Big Boys off the hook this time since I had already tortured them with back to school pictures!!”
Musiccelebratingthesoaps.com

Nightbirde, America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer Singer, Shares Heartbreaking News

Singer/songwriter Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, is best recognized for her appearance on the 16th season of America’s Got Talent. She earned a golden buzzer from Simon Cowell for performing her original song “It’s OK”. At the time of her appearance on AGT, she revealed that she was battling...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Read Tove Jansson’s short story composed of bizarre fan letters.

Tove Jansson, Finnish novelist best known for creating the Moomin universe (and born today in 1914), believed in responding to letters. When Dorothy Parker never responded to her brother Lars’s poetry which he mailed her, Jansson wrote: “If I was the Great Woman, and received some (really quite good) love poems from a young man in Finland . . . in my own language with an adoring dedication, I’d damn well send a few lines in reply.”
Musicclassical-music.com

Duruflé: Complete Organ Works

With single-composer discs devoted to the likes of Dupré, Widor and Messiaen already under his belt, Thomas Trotter’s discography is no stranger to French repertoire; but only now has he turned to Duruflé, a composer whose complete output for the organ fits obligingly onto a single CD. It’s music Trotter knows intimately, and it shows – even when refracted through the very English-sounding organ of King’s College, Cambridge, an instrument on which he cut his teeth as Organ Scholar nearly half a century ago; having recently undergone major restoration, the pipes can respond immediately to Trotter’s often quicksilver virtuosity.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

William Deresiewicz on the Disappearing Middle Class of Artists

Big Table is a half-hour arts program/podcast, an exploration of art and culture as told through interviews with authors and artists, conducted and curated by writer, editor, and publisher JC Gabel and a small cast of contributors. In this episode, William Deresiewicz documents “how creators are struggling to survive in...
HomelessLiterary Hub

WATCH: Dennis K. Crosby on the Moral Beauty of Urban Fantasy

Authors in the Tent is a professionally filmed series of interviews with established and emerging authors conducted in a tent Ona Russell purchased during the pandemic. Inspired by Boccaccio’s Decameron and the 1001 Arabian Nights, the tent—elemental, ancient, and ubiquitous—serves as a magical backdrop for literary conversation. In the third...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

The Painful Cost of the Writing Life

At the time of my first novel’s death, I had written fewer than twenty new pages, best characterized as a project rather than a novel. I was twenty-​nine years old, hardly ancient, but I had been writing fiction since I was sixteen. Thirteen years is either a lot of time to throw away to pursue a new career, or a lot of time to be doing something and not yet know what you’re doing.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

20 new books to look out for this week.

So you’re making your way downtown, walking fast, faces pass, and you’re homebound. But what’s this? A bookstore in your path?! Yes, you dear reader, are powerless to resist. You follow its siren call. Here are 20 big new books coming out this week for your “accidental” bookstore browsing session.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi on Articulating Grief to Find the Way Back to Reality

First Draft: A Dialogue of Writing is a weekly show featuring in-depth interviews with fiction, nonfiction, essay writers, and poets, highlighting the voices of writers as they discuss their work, their craft, and the literary arts. Hosted by Mitzi Rapkin, First Draft celebrates creative writing and the individuals who are dedicated to bringing their carefully chosen words to print as well as the impact writers have on the world we live in.
Chelsea F.C.Literary Hub

Rebel Without a Real Cause: On Surviving the Social Hierarchies of High School

Like any other teenager, I hate my parents. More specifically, I submit to the inevitable adolescent feud of Girl v. Mother, a side quest in my journey of being a teenage shithead. I have to channel my unprecedented angst somewhere, so I suppose it’s only natural that I should choose the person who’s in charge of me. I feel grown up, but I’m restless; I’m at an in-between age, one that comes with a constant frustration at myself and the people around me. It’s the specific burden of an undeveloped frontal lobe.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Lit Hub Asks: 5 Authors, 7 Questions, No Wrong Answers

The Lit Hub Author Questionnaire is a monthly interview featuring seven questions for five authors with new books. This month we talk to:. Alexandra Kleeman (Something New Under the Sun) JoAnna Novak (Meaningful Work) Andrew Palmer (The Bachelor) Rafia Zakaria (Against White Feminism: Notes on Disruption) Hannah Zeavin (The Distance...
Musicalbumism.com

READERS’ POLL: What Are Your Favorite Erykah Badu Albums?

We want to hear from you, our readers! This week, we’re celebrating Erykah Badus studio discography and we want to know what YOUR favorite albums are across her recorded repertoire. Simply select UP TO THREE of your favorite studio albums below and click “submit.” Your submission is anonymous and no...
Entertainmentpopville.com

Random Reader Rant and/or Revel

You can talk about whatever is on your mind – quality of life issues, a beautiful tree you spotted, scuttlebutt, or any random questions/thoughts you may have. But please no personal attacks and no need to correct people’s grammar. This is a place to vent and/or celebrate things about daily life in D.C.

Comments / 0

Community Policy