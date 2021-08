Q: I have a large basket of petunias that have stopped blooming. They were so pretty. What can I do to get them to bloom again?. A: Petunias need plenty of sun to bloom, so be sure to place them in a site that receives full sun for most of the day. If your petunias stop blooming, you should deadhead the flowers, pinching off the spent blossoms by hand. In addition, to promote new growth, trim back each stem. Make sure to water them well, but be careful not to over water. Petunias need moist soil to continue blooming, but they must have good drainage. Feed them with a slow-release fertilizer to encourage blooming throughout the summer.