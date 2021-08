Manchin joined Republican senators to pass Senator Tom Cotton's amendment to defund teaching so-called "Critical Race Theory." Except it's not actually Critical Race Theory. It’s hard to say where to start with the following news. Whether it’s that Joe Manchin was the only Democrat to support an anti- “Critical Race Theory” amendment introduced by GOP Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), who’s had a personal vendetta for over a year with those who even mention American racism. Or the fact that the bill has nothing to do with Critical Race Theory but is being described as such by clueless Republicans. Or that this bill actually passed the Senate.