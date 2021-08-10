Paying a Ransom is Not an Option - So What Should Be Done Instead?
According to the 2019 study, Ransomware threats: is your agency ready?, 30% of federal agencies have experienced a ransomware attack within the last three years. In one of the most disastrous attacks, a variant called RobinHood hit Baltimore, USA, in May 2019. Obeying the instructions of the FBI and law enforcement, the city refused to pay the ransom of $76,000 and ended up spending $10m on data recovery and losing $8m because of loss of services, including bill payments.www.infosecurity-magazine.com
