Sausage. Salami. Prosciutto. These items you know and maybe love, but have you ever wondered when they started becoming popular in St. Louis? Much of it started with John Volpi, an Italian immigrant who arrived in St. Louis from Milan in 1899. When he got here, he immediately found a community, both in friends he knew from back home and in other Italian expats living in South City, in the area that would later become known as the Hill.