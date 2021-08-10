Gordon's Update August 10

We continue to watch the upper level ridge of high pressure building to the west that will drift over the region over the next few days, giving the area another warm one, with the hottest days likely Thursday and maybe Friday. There continues to be an Excessive Heat Watch for the Coast Range and the Cascades for temperatures running around 95-100, valid from tomorrow afternoon thru Saturday evening. There is also an Excessive Heat Warning for the valley for temperatures ranging around 100-105, this is valid from noon tomorrow thru 10pm Saturday. Fortunately for many of us, the marine influence will help to keep our temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, but the further away, or inland you go, the warmer it will get.