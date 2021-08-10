Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tillamook County, OR

Gordon's Update August 10

tillamookheadlightherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe continue to watch the upper level ridge of high pressure building to the west that will drift over the region over the next few days, giving the area another warm one, with the hottest days likely Thursday and maybe Friday. There continues to be an Excessive Heat Watch for the Coast Range and the Cascades for temperatures running around 95-100, valid from tomorrow afternoon thru Saturday evening. There is also an Excessive Heat Warning for the valley for temperatures ranging around 100-105, this is valid from noon tomorrow thru 10pm Saturday. Fortunately for many of us, the marine influence will help to keep our temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, but the further away, or inland you go, the warmer it will get.

www.tillamookheadlightherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tillamook County, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warmup#Covid#Weekly Outbreak Report#Tcca#Oha#Community Resource#Tillamook High School#The Juntos Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban seize Jalalabad, cut off Afghan capital from east

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized the city of Jalalabad early Sunday, cutting off Afghanistan’s increasingly isolated capital Kabul to the east as the insurgents’ blitz across the country continued as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw from the country after two decades of war. The militants posted...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy