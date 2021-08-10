Gang Member Sentenced for Murder, Assault with Firearm

CASE: Keondre Pratt (Case #19FE017389) PROSECUTOR: Deputy District Attorney Satnam Rattu, Homicide Unit. The Honorable Sharon Lueras sentenced Keondre Pratt to life in prison without the possibility of parole. On July 2, 2021, a jury convicted Pratt of the first-degree murder of Syncere Dixon and assault with a semi-automatic firearm. The jury also found true allegations that the murder was committed by shooting from a vehicle and that the crimes were committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang. An allegation that Pratt has a prior 2018 strike conviction for prohibited person possessing a firearm with a gang enhancement was found true at the sentencing hearing.