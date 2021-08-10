Rainy Impact: Georgia Hemp Feeling Effects of Summer Weather

Like all other Georgia crops, hemp is being impacted by the excessive rains this summer, according to producer Harris Morgan with Pretoria Fields in Albany, Georgia. “The way to look at all this is you can survive a drought, but water will kill you. Water will flat get you,” Morgan said. “You’ve got so many things that happen because of too much water which are not good that outweighs what will happen when you don’t have enough water. We’re going to have to play it by ear. We’re about to start testing to see where we are.”