The public is invited to learn more about the City of Merrill and its history via a River Bend Trail Story Map Walking Tour and Oral History assembly. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 12, starting at the Agra Pavilion, with group walking tours of the Story Map historical highlights. Attendees will be able to enjoy a citizen-guided tour as they walk the River Bend Trail and the streets of Merrill while viewing historical information signs along the way. Tour guides will have QR codes that attendees scan, which will take them to a Discover Merrill Story Map where they can explore the historical and cultural highlights of various sections in the city.