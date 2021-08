PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Pennsylvania casinos generated more than $423.6 million in July, the highest monthly revenue total to date, according to state regulators. That was nearly $35 million more revenue that what was reported in June, which totaled $388.8 million. It is also significantly higher than revenues reported in July 2020, which reached $283 million as covid-19 restrictions related to capacity and occupancy limits remained in place and Rivers Casino locations in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia closed for part of the month.