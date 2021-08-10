Cancel
Bonita Springs, FL

Man steals $10K worth of copper in Bonita Springs

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Authorities are looking for a man suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of copper from an industrial complex in Bonita Springs.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the man pictured committed several thefts from Bernwood Industrial complex on Bernwood Drive around 3:30 a.m. on August 5.

The man stole an estimated $10,000 worth of copper from the complex, Crime Stoppers reported.

SWFL Crime Stoppers is asking anyone who can identify the man to call them at 1-800-780-TIPS to be eligible for a reward.

